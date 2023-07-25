Barbie Just Shattered A Longstanding The Dark Knight Box Office Record

As the most impactful Hollywood labor action in decades shutters productions across the industry, writers and actors show no signs of kowtowing to studio demands, and top studio brass are undoubtedly relieved at the sudden "Barbie" windfall. Along with "Oppenheimer," the summer's biggest films have proven that artistic vision is what audiences pay to see.

And yet, that vision is precisely what the studios profiting from it have threatened to kill, a major factor in the decisions of both the WGA and SAG to strike until a better deal is offered. The AMPTP, the guild representing major studios in bargaining, refused to back down on its insistence that mostly untested technology, colloquially referred to as "artificial intelligence," be used in the process of writing and filming movies and television. On the writing side, studios hope to generate scripts using large language models, while on the acting side, studios have asked to scan actors' faces, pay them once, and receive rights to use that scan in perpetuity.

For their refusal to accept those terms, SAG and the WGA have forfeited their rights to work in Hollywood for the time being. But as the box office record-breaking success of "Barbie" proves — as does the similar, though less revelatory success of "Oppenheimer" — it is artists who drive profits for Hollywood.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. To learn more about why writers and actors are currently on strike, click here for an up-to-date explainer from our Looper team.