Netflix's One Piece Trailer: Breakdown, Small Details, And Big Reveals

Everyone knows that live-action adaptations of animes don't have the best track record, but even "Death Note" couldn't stop Netflix from going all-in on the trend. The streamer has now set its sights on "One Piece," bringing Luffy, Nami, Zoro, and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates to life, and dare we say, it looks promising.

Created by manga artist Eiichiro Oda, "One Piece" has captivated audiences for decades, telling the famously lengthy story of Monkey D. Luffy and his quest for the greatest pirate treasure and the title of King of the Pirates. The legendary and still ongoing manga birthed an equally impressive anime, which cemented itself as one of the titans of the industry. With the upcoming adaptation, Netflix and Oda hope that "One Piece" will achieve even greater heights, becoming a staple for the streaming service and dodging the black hole of irrelevancy that countless live-action animes have fallen into.

Netflix recently dropped the official trailer for "One Piece," and fans love what they see in the live-action adaptation. The streamer managed to fit a lot into its three-minute run time, including looks at beloved characters, future villains, and some "One Piece" lore. There's plenty to unpack in Netflix's "One Piece" trailer, so we broke down some small details you may have missed.