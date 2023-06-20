Netflix's One Piece: Who Plays Sanji?

Hold onto your straw hats! Netflix has another live-action anime adaptation on the way.

After giving audiences updated versions of "Death Note" and "Cowboy Bebop," Netflix is embarking on its most ambitious adaptation to date — "One Piece." Originating as a manga, the TV series has been going strong since 1999, producing over 1,000 episodes at this point as Luffy and his companions search the world for the legendary One Piece so that he can become the next Pirate King.

It'll be interesting to see how Netflix manages to adapt this epic saga, but if nothing else, it provides a chance for actors to embody characters many people have spent years following and put their own spin on them. The first "One Piece" trailer offered a good look at how the cast will fare, and Netflix has opted for performers still early in their careers. That doesn't mean there's no talent here, especially considering Taz Skylar plays Sanji, a womanizing master chef who wants to obtain the All Blue with the power to connect the Four Seas. Skylar earned acclaim as an actor, writer, and producer, earning an Olivier Award nomination for his play, "Warheads," which he wrote and starred in. But his experience in live theater is just the beginning, as he also has plenty of film and television credits to his name.