The One Piece Live-Action Trailer Is Here & Fans Love It (Except Maybe One Thing)

Netflix's "One Piece" adaptation is the streaming giant's latest live-action take on a classic manga and anime property. Some previous adaptations, such as the canceled "Cowboy Bebop" series, haven't fared well in this medium. However, the latest "One Piece" trailer has been getting some love from fans of the source material, suggesting that Netflix is on the money this time around. That said, while the response has been largely positive thus far, one specific character design has been criticized.

"One Piece" follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a 17-year-old who forms his own pirate crew and travels the oceans in search of a mythical treasure. Collectively known as the Straw Hat Pirates, the crew's adventures pit them against other seafaring voyagers who want to claim the prize for themselves. However, the Straw Hat gang soon realizes that friendship is more valuable than gold.

While we've only been treated to teasers of Netflix's "One Piece" adaptation, some fans have noted that it looks faithful to the manga and anime. "One thing I like in the One Piece live-action trailer is how the visuals and motifs of certain characters and settings is not only kept faithful, but expanded upon in smart ways," @RxCastle wrote. "For example, Buggy and his crew now reside in a big top, and Arlong Park is now a *water park*." With that in mind, let's see what other fans are saying about the latest trailer.