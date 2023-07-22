The One Piece Live-Action Trailer Is Here & Fans Love It (Except Maybe One Thing)
Netflix's "One Piece" adaptation is the streaming giant's latest live-action take on a classic manga and anime property. Some previous adaptations, such as the canceled "Cowboy Bebop" series, haven't fared well in this medium. However, the latest "One Piece" trailer has been getting some love from fans of the source material, suggesting that Netflix is on the money this time around. That said, while the response has been largely positive thus far, one specific character design has been criticized.
"One Piece" follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a 17-year-old who forms his own pirate crew and travels the oceans in search of a mythical treasure. Collectively known as the Straw Hat Pirates, the crew's adventures pit them against other seafaring voyagers who want to claim the prize for themselves. However, the Straw Hat gang soon realizes that friendship is more valuable than gold.
While we've only been treated to teasers of Netflix's "One Piece" adaptation, some fans have noted that it looks faithful to the manga and anime. "One thing I like in the One Piece live-action trailer is how the visuals and motifs of certain characters and settings is not only kept faithful, but expanded upon in smart ways," @RxCastle wrote. "For example, Buggy and his crew now reside in a big top, and Arlong Park is now a *water park*." With that in mind, let's see what other fans are saying about the latest trailer.
Some fans have praised the One Piece trailer's attention to detail
Hollywood's previous live-action manga and anime adaptations haven't always been successful, but bad trends don't last forever. Some viewers are confident that "One Piece" could be the show that bucks the trend of underwhelming adaptations of this ilk, with @ellesnick writing, "i am honestly hopeful about the one piece live action i believe that for the first time we will have a solid satisfying anime adaptation."
Elsewhere, a Twitter user by the name of @newworldartur praised the Netflix series' attention to detail and appreciation of the source material. The social media user noted that the trailer has recreated pages from the manga, and they shared a side-by-side image to illustrate their point. This sentiment was echoed by @onepiecedaiIys, who highlighted a scene of Monkey D. Luffy putting a hat on a woman as a moment that's lifted straight from the manga pages.
Overall, viewers are happy about the show's accurate depiction of the comics. This sentiment isn't echoed across the board, however, as one character design has been met with criticism and disappointment for having the opposite effect.
Some One Piece fans have been critical of Arlong's appearance
Arlong is a big character in the "One Piece" universe, but bringing him to life in the live-action series was always going to be difficult. He's a giant humanoid fishman whose appearance is similar to a shark, which makes him stand out from the pack. The character will be played by McKinley Belcher III in the Netflix series, and while fans are content with the casting, some aren't happy about his appearance.
Some criticism has been drawn toward the character's facial characteristics, with his nose proving to be a huge talking point among fans. "Finally got to watch the new One Piece live action trailer!! Reaction to it will be up soon, but I'm getting more and more excited for this," @REALJackTheBus wrote. "I'm not super sure how to feel about Arlong's nose though."
Elsewhere, some viewers noticed that this Arlong is smaller than his comic book counterpart, making him one of the least authentic parts of Netflix's adaptation. As @MarshallXMedia pointed out, the original Arlong is over eight feet tall, while this version is much smaller. The social media user doesn't expect some characters to translate well in the upcoming series, stating that the show will struggle to capture some of the unique body types.
Arlong's appearance has caused some fans to worry about Netflix's "One Piece" messing up the look of the franchise's stranger characters. However, viewers will have a better understanding of what everyone looks like when "One Piece" Season 1 debuts on August 31.