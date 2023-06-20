One Piece: What Exactly Is The 'Grand Line' And Why Is It So Important?

The first trailer for Netflix's "One Piece" is finally here, giving fans across the world their first glimpse at the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's prolific manga and anime series of the same name. The trailer introduces viewers to several "One Piece" characters, like Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), and Sanji (Taz Skylar), as well as their ship, the Going Merry.

More importantly, the trailer provides some exposition for the Straw Hat Pirates' first adventure, with Luffy telling the audience that he's heading to the Grand Line. While anime and manga fans know this name by heart, for newcomers, it's important to clarify that the Grand Line is not one specific location; it's a massive oceanic route that circles the entire world of "One Piece." The route is a famous destination for pirates and adventurers, as it's rumored that the last island on the Grand Line is where the pirate Gol D. Roger hid his famous treasure, the titular One Piece.

The Grand Line is notoriously difficult to sail due to its abundance of strange phenomena, dangerous travelers, and natural obstacles. On top of this, normal compasses fail to work within this sea route. Anybody hoping to navigate the Grand Line must use a special device called a Log Pose to journey from island to island, hoping to eventually reach the fabled final island at the end of the route.