Futurama Season 11 Updates One Of Its Funniest Running Gags For The Black Mirror Era

Contains spoilers for Futurama Season 11, Episode 1 — "The Impossible Stream"

One of the running gags on "Futurama" has always been "The Scary Door," a parody of the Rod Serling anthology series "The Twilight Zone," which features a voiceover parody of Serling's iconic introductions. But for its newest season, the first in a decade, "Futurama" has updated that reference for the spiritual successor to "The Twilight Zone" — none other than "Black Mirror."

As Fry combs through TV shows to watch in the "Futurama" Season 11 premiere, "The Impossible Stream," he comes across a series called "The Scary Mirror," which makes fun of how similar "Black Mirror" is to its predecessor, "The Twilight Zone." Retaining the Rod Serling impersonation, the voiceover by Maurice LaMarche tells us, "You're entering a show that is slightly different from previous, very similar shows. What was once a creepy story about a book is now about an e-reader that's too greasy to hold."

The similarities between "Black Mirror" and "The Twilight Zone" have been noted plenty of times over the years, but "Futurama" hasn't been on the air to comment on it until now.