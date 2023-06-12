Black Mirror: The Main Message Behind The Sci-Fi Anthology Series

"Black Mirror" takes the horror-laced science fiction anthology world to a place audiences haven't visited since "The Twilight Zone." The drama reflects all of the joys and sadness inherent in the tumult of survival. Whether it's recounting a tender romance undertaken by two women in a virtual space inhabited by the dead and dying ("San Junipero") or following the adventures of a programmer who boldly rebels against her boss while trying to find a way to escape from the video game in which her consciousness has been trapped ("USS Callister") it knows how to balance a variety of genres with effortless élan.

But what, in the end, is the series' mission statement? According to program creator Charlie Brooker, who wrote an article about "Black Mirror" for The Guardian in 2011 when the show first launched on Channel 4, his drama seeks to explore the void where technology and humanity collide. "This area — between delight and discomfort — is where 'Black Mirror,' my new drama series, is set. The 'black mirror' of the title is the one you'll find on every wall, on every desk, in the palm of every hand: the cold, shiny screen of a TV, a monitor, a smartphone," he explained. "Any TV, any LCD, any iPhone, any iPad ... if you just stare at it, it looks like a black mirror, and there's something cold and horrifying about that, and it was such a fitting title for the show."

Ergo, the series has always been dedicated to exploring all the social, moral, and spiritual dangers inherent in the fast-growing technological landscape in which we all live.