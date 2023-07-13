Disney CEO Bob Iger Calls SAG-AFTRA Strikers Disruptive & Damaging To The Industry

Disney CEO Bob Iger has some thoughts about the impending Screen Actors Guild strike.

During an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" which was reported by Variety, Iger said, "It's very disturbing to me. We've talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we're facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it's not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption."

"I understand any labor organization's desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver," the studio head continued, speaking to network anchor David Faber. "We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business. We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we'd like to do the same thing with the actors. There's a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive."

Iger is referencing the fact that, amidst the ongoing strike led by the Writers Guild of America, the Directors Guild of America reached a successful deal with studios. The WGA, however, still has demands for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (or the AMPTP) — which the studios haven't adequately addressed.