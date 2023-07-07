Oppenheimer: What You Need To Know About 70mm IMAX & Where To Watch

After months of hype, "Barbie" vs. "Oppenheimer" is nearly upon us, giving audiences one of the greatest cinematic showdowns in history. While both are sure to be masterpieces on their own, Christopher Nolan filmed his latest project entirely on 70mm large format film, offering audiences an unbelievable viewing experience that "Barbie" does not — but what exactly does that mean?

Simply put, seeing "Oppenheimer" in IMAX 70mm will give audiences the most immersive movie-going experience, with the biggest screen, highest-quality sound, and brightest, clearest image possible. IMAX 70mm boasts more than 10 times the resolution of your average 35mm projector in most movie theaters, meaning the already-massive screen will have more pixels, resulting in a crisper image. "The sharpness and clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled," Nolan explained in an interview with The Associated Press. "The headline, for me, is by shooting in IMAX 70mm film, you're really letting the screen disappear. You're getting a feeling of 3D without any glasses. You've got a huge screen and you're filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You're immersing them in the world of the film."

While Nolan's statement more than sells seeing "Oppenheimer" in IMAX 70mm, it won't be as easy as driving to your local theater, as only a few locations worldwide support the large-scale format.