Why Is Oppenheimer Rated R - And Why Is That Kind Of A Big Deal?

Christopher Nolan is joining forces with Universal this year to bring the story of nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to the big screen in the highly anticipated biopic, "Oppenheimer." The film, which is scheduled for a July 21 release, will star Cillian Murphy in the title role and also feature Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey, Jr.

"Oppenheimer" marks several notable milestones for Nolan, one of which is the film's R rating for what a recently released teaser notes as "some sexuality, nudity, and language." "Oppenheimer" will be Nolan's first R-rated feature film since 2002's "Insomnia" and is also Nolan's first ever biographical feature film.

In addition to providing the film's MPAA rating and content clues, the teaser also indicates that tickets are now available for purchase. A three-plus-minute trailer indicates that the film will focus on the scientific and geopolitical elements of the Manhattan Project as well as the personal stories of Robert Oppenheimer, his wife Kitty (Emily Blunt), and other key members of the top-secret project's team. "Oppenheimer" will be the first IMAX film ever shot in black and white, and the trailer features several magnificent shots of the American southwest, where testing for the project took place in the mid-1940s.

However, the R-rating for "Oppenheimer" isn't just notable for Nolan's return to the rating. In fact, the rating might signal something bigger about the film's competition in its opening weekend.