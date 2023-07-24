Where Does Futurama Season 11 Pick Up?
"Futurama" is back, baby, and this time it's a Hulu Original. After its previous cancellation, the animated sitcom is dropping new episodes every Sunday, and the first one is a real tone-setter, addressing the show's long absence while picking up exactly where it left off.
When "Futurama" was last canceled in 2013, it concluded with a finale, "Meanwhile," that saw Philip J. Fry (Billy West) and Leela (Katey Sagal) trapped in a frozen moment of time. Effectively the last two people on Earth, the two live a romantic life and grow old together. But in the episode's final moments, Professor Farnsworth (West) shows up to rescue them, though he mentions they'll forget their life together.
That ending left the door open for any number of stories to be told in the Hulu revival, but Season 11, Episode 1, titled "The Impossible Stream," picks up in the immediate aftermath of "Meanwhile," as the crew of the Planet Express deals with a time skip caused by the time freeze.
Season 11 picks up where the previous finale left off
As Season 11 of "Futurama" kicks off with the episode "The Impossible Stream," time is still frozen from the events of the Season 10 finale. Professor Farnsworth informs in voiceover, "Time has been frozen for an unknown length of time." We see him arriving during the events of "Meanwhile" to rescue Fry and Leela.
From there, it is revealed that the time freeze caused a time skip, which sets the show back on its proper timeline. "Futurama" has always been set 1,000 years in the future, beginning when Fry accidentally enters a cryogenic chamber on New Year's Eve 2000 and wakes up in the year 3000. After fixing the time freeze, Fry and friends find they've lost a decade of time — the length between Seasons 10 and 11 in real life — and are now in the year 3023.
From there, the Planet Express is off to new adventures on a new streaming platform. The new timeline doesn't affect the show's tenor, which hasn't skipped a beat in the decade "Futurama" has been off the air.