Where Does Futurama Season 11 Pick Up?

"Futurama" is back, baby, and this time it's a Hulu Original. After its previous cancellation, the animated sitcom is dropping new episodes every Sunday, and the first one is a real tone-setter, addressing the show's long absence while picking up exactly where it left off.

When "Futurama" was last canceled in 2013, it concluded with a finale, "Meanwhile," that saw Philip J. Fry (Billy West) and Leela (Katey Sagal) trapped in a frozen moment of time. Effectively the last two people on Earth, the two live a romantic life and grow old together. But in the episode's final moments, Professor Farnsworth (West) shows up to rescue them, though he mentions they'll forget their life together.

That ending left the door open for any number of stories to be told in the Hulu revival, but Season 11, Episode 1, titled "The Impossible Stream," picks up in the immediate aftermath of "Meanwhile," as the crew of the Planet Express deals with a time skip caused by the time freeze.