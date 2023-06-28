Futurama: How Many Series Finales Have There Been - And Which One Is The Best?

Over the years, Matt Groening's sci-fi comedy series "Futurama" has established itself as one of the most lauded animated shows in television history — attracting a passionate cult fanbase and winning multiple Annie and Emmy Awards during its original seven seasons on the air. In spite of the immense praise that has been heaped on the show, longtime fans of the series will know that "Futurama" has actually been canceled twice – once in August 2003 and again in 2013.

Even more absurdly, the show has technically aired four different series finales during its time on air; each one offering a dramatically different ending for the iconic Planet Express crew. The first "series finale" that the show aired was "The Devil's Hands Are Idle Playthings," which concluded the series' original run on Fox. The second finale came with the direct-to-video film, "Into the Wild Green Yonder," intended to serve as a true ending for the series before "Futurama" was revived in 2009.

Similar to "Into the Wild Green Yonder," the Season 6 episode "Overclockwise" was written as a series finale due to uncertainty about the show's renewal with Comedy Central. Finally, the show received its true series finale with the final episode of Season 7, titled "Meanwhile." This episode centers around a time-looping device created by Professor Farnsworth (Billy West), which Fry (West) accidentally breaks — freezing time for the entire world except for himself and Leela (Katey Sagal). What follows is a heartfelt account of their long, happy life together, and their subsequent decision to relive it all after successfully reconstructing the time loop device.