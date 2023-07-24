Futurama's Resurrection Ruins The Perfect Ending (& Shows Must Stop Doing This)

"Futurama" is perhaps the world's luckiest animated series. "The Simpsons" may be a multi-decade hit, and "South Park" might be so culturally important that two different streaming platforms consider it a vital part of their ecosystems, but only "Futurama" has risen from its grave three times after being canceled.

"Futurama" has had its up and downs, like any long-lived series, with some seasons being better than others. But never let it be said that "Futurama" doesn't know how to stick a strong landing. Somehow, it's managed to create four wholly satisfying conclusions, the last of which serves as a commentary on the eternal continuity of the rerun, and also stands as a tender tribute to the show's central relationship. That episode, "Meanwhile," should reign over the series and pop culture at large as one of television's most poignant and best-crafted series finales.

Instead, it looks like we're getting the "Scrubs" treatment, where the perfect finale is being undone by a potentially shark-jumping continuation. To be fair, maybe the new season is great, but it's hard not to feel worried. It's also hard not to see the show's producers returning to their old stomping ground and be concerned that they'll come up with weaker results. It also inevitably leaves the show's crew with one major problem — how to top the series finales they've already done in the past.

This is a situation that's emblematic of Hollywood's never-ending thirst for squeezing capital out of established IP. That's just one reason why some series ought to stay dead and buried when their time is up.