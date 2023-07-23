Oppenheimer's Connection To The MCU Explained
"Oppenheimer" has a surprisingly dense connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in more ways than one.
Christopher Nolan, best known for directing "The Dark Knight" trilogy for DC, has finally debuted "Oppenheimer," his three-hour epic which details the emotional plight and exploits of J. Robert Oppenheimer, familiar to the world as the father of the atomic bomb. Featuring "Peaky Blinders" star Cillian Murphy in the titular role, "Oppenheimer" stands out as one of the British auteur's most critically-acclaimed films. In an 8.5/10 review for Looper, critic Reuben Baron praised the biopic for its breakneck pace, powerful lead performances, and invigorating themes, calling it a "film stuffed to the brim with things to think about."
Indeed, there are a number of things to think about. From Oppenheimer's rumination on the effects of his invention, to how Nolan managed to capture an atomic bomb explosion without the use of computer-generated imagery, to the film's star-studded cast, there is a lot to ponder over and digest as the credits roll. While watching "Oppenheimer," which clocks in as Nolan's longest film to date, audiences are sure to be astounded by how the creative was able to round out a cast filled with Oscar winners and nominees.
While Nolan has always worked with iconic and prolific actors, "Oppenheimer" is filled to the brim with the most A-list talent an IMAX camera has probably ever captured — it truly is the definition of star-studded. What also makes the cast of "Oppenheimer" all the more special is their connection to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nolan's biopic is packed with stars who have lent their talents to the MCU, in several capacities, making "Oppenheimer" one of the most unique reunions that Marvel has ever had.
Matt Damon makes a cameo in the Thor franchise
Regarding some of Oppenheimer's closest confidantes, it's hard to ignore Leslie Groves, played by Matt Damon in the film. Groves, after all, is the man who recruits Oppenheimer to spearhead the Los Alamos laboratory. Friends disguised as colleagues, Groves and Oppenheimer work together to create a nuclear weapon that can put an end to World War II. Damon has previously worked with Christopher Nolan, joining him for his sci-fi epic "Interstellar" in 2014. Since then, Damon has been patiently waiting for the British creative to reach out.
While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar-winning Damon candidly discussed how important a call from Nolan was, despite the impact it would have on his personal life. "I had been in 'Interstellar,' and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn't in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy — this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called," Damon told the outlet. After nearly a decade, Damon has gotten his chance to work with Nolan again.
While waiting for Nolan to reach out between "Interstellar" and "Oppenheimer," Damon managed to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a fan-favorite role. The "Good Will Hunting" actor can be seen in "Thor: Ragnarok" as an actor taking on the role of Loki, typically played by Tom Hiddleston. While speaking with Cinema Blend, Damon discussed why he thought his cameo in the MCU flick was so funny, saying, "I just thought it was hysterical, the idea of basically an intergalactic community theater actor kind of living out Tom Hiddleston's character's fantasy." Damon returned as the faux Loki in "Thor: Love and Thunder," opening up the door for future MCU cameo appearances.
Florence Pugh is the iconic Yelena Belova
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, on both the big and small screen, audiences are being introduced to extensions of their favorite characters. MCU fans around the world were first introduced to Yelena Belova, sister to Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), in 2021's "Black Widow." The Marvel prequel explored the two's dynamic and shaky history, while also showing off just how cool the two are when they work together. Played by Florence Pugh, Belova is clearly being set up as a major player in the MCU. The character returned for Disney+'s "Hawkeye," where she crosses paths with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). On a mission to hunt down Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Belova eventually retreats, realizing just how close the marksman was to her late sister.
Belova will more than likely return in future MCU installments, giving Pugh a bright future in the billion-dollar franchise. But the actress isn't afraid to diversify, as she can be found occupying a pivotal role in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." Pugh stars in the film as physician Jean Tatlock, a woman who falls for the titular character. Tatlock and Oppenheimer find themselves in a tumultuous affair, which has drastic effects on both parties.
"Oppenheimer" marks the first time Pugh has worked with Nolan, but the MCU star is positive that her experience on the film was career-defining. "Working with Christopher Nolan was quite possibly one of the most thrilling experiences in a different way," the Yelena Belova actress told BBC Radio 1. "To just watch every single crew member on that set work so hard for him, to get his approval," Pugh explained. "And not like in a weird way, but like everybody knows who they're working for and everybody's proud of being there."
Lewis Strauss is Iron Man
Perhaps the most notable (and obvious) connection "Oppenheimer" has to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Robert Downey Jr. While he boasts a number of iconic and impressive roles under his belt ("Zodiac" anyone?), Downey Jr. is best known for appearing as Iron Man in the MCU. The American actor first joined the franchise in 2008 and served as its main figurehead until 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," when the superhero succumbed to his wounds after saving the planet from Thanos (Josh Brolin). With Iron Man's end so definitive, it's expected that Downey Jr. won't return as the Avenger. While speaking with GQ, Downey Jr. reflected on the weight the MCU can have on an actor's life, saying, "And when you're in the MCU, there's a feeling of all life beginning and ending with it." The actor continued by saying that there is life outside of the MCU, discussing how it's best to treat it as a milestone of sorts. "I can confirm this. Been there, done that, got the T-shirt."
"Oppenheimer" marks Downey Jr.'s first major post-Iron Man role, making it his long-awaited return to blockbuster filmmaking. Playing Iron Man for so long certainly has its drawbacks, at least according to Downey Jr. During a conversation with The New York Times Magazine, the actor candidly worried about his skills as an actor post-Iron Man. "You start to wonder if a muscle you have hasn't atrophied," Downey Jr. said about playing the superhero for over a decade. Luckily, the actor hasn't lost his groove, as he's receiving universal acclaim for his stint as Lewis Strauss in "Oppenheimer," where he goes head-to-head against Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer, resulting in one of the most tense animosities ever shown on screen.
Thor director Kenneth Branagh plays a scientist in Oppenheimer
As "Oppenheimer" unravels itself, audiences are introduced to a number of scientific experts who come together to help make the Manhattan Project a reality. With dozens of scientists on board, it can be overwhelming to truly understand all of their intentions. One scientist in the film who particularly stands out is Niels Bohr. Known amongst those in physics circles as a true rockstar and visionary, Bohrs won a Nobel prize for his efforts and research. Arguably one of the most popular and well-known scientists in the world (remember the Rutherford-Bohr model from high school science class?), Bohr crosses paths with Oppenheimer several times.
In Christopher Nolan's epic, Bohr is played by the Oscar-winning Kenneth Branagh. Best known for directing and starring in several Shakespearean films, Branagh has recently struck up a fascinating working relationship with Nolan. The two first worked together in the war epic "Dunkirk." It proved to be a fruitful collaboration, with Nolan bringing Branagh on board as the villain for "Tenet." And now, Branagh is seen as the kind, intelligent, and cautious Bohr.
But Branagh's talent knows no end, as the multi-hyphenate creative is partly responsible for launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Oscar-winning Branagh was roped in by Marvel boss Kevin Feige to direct 2011's "Thor," which launched Chris Hemsworth as the iconic God of Thunder. Why didn't the Irish auteur return to helm subsequent "Thor" films? Making an MCU film is hard work, and Branagh needed to recharge after working on the film for three years. Would he return for another Marvel flick? While speaking with Collider in 2020, the director candidly said that he would "definitely never say never again because it changed my life and changed my career and I'm profoundly grateful for it."
David Dastmalchian played two characters in the Ant-Man series
Oppenheimer has a lot of haters. From Lewis Strauss to a few fellow scientists he worked with at Los Alamos, Oppenheimer has just as many adversaries as he has friends. If there's a snake in sheep's clothing, it's William L. Borden. A key member of the Joint Committee on Atomic Energy, Borden has a bone to pick with Oppenheimer, which causes considerable damage to the scientist's reputation. Played expertly by David Dastmalchian, Borden is one of the film's most compelling characters, truly standing out because of his motivations. Fans might recognize Dastmalchian from Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," where he played one of the Joker's (Heath Ledger) deranged goons. It was a small role, but one that made Dastmalchian stand out as a promising character actor.
He later joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2015's "Ant-Man," appearing as Kurt, one of Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) crewmembers. He reprised his role as the ingenious thinker in the film's 2018 sequel, "Ant-Man and the Wasp." While Kurt didn't return in the threequel "Quantumania," Dastmalchian was brought on board to do performance capture for Veb, a gelatinous ball of goo that Lang and friends encounter in the Quantum Realm.
It was jarring for Dastmalchian to trade Kurt in for Veb but, ultimately, it was a role that spoke to him. "[Director Peyton Reed] sends me some pages. Immediately this light started to grow in me," Dastmalchian told Nerdist about the onboarding process. "This little bubbling oozy red glow of Veb's heart. And Veb just came through me like ooze. Truly." While it remains to be seen if Dastmalchian will return as Veb (or Kurt) in the MCU, he's one of the few actors who has played multiple roles in the superhero franchise.
Jarvis shows up in Oppenheimer
Another scientist from "Oppenheimer" who has a "connection" to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the Nobel Prize-winning Patrick Blackett, played in the film by James D'Arcy. Unlike most of the scientists and experts in "Oppenheimer," Blackett isn't seen helping the titular character bring the Manhattan Project to life. Instead, Blackett stands out as Oppenheimer's instructor at Cambridge. Their relationship is notably strenuous, but it's difficult to deny the impact Blackett had on Oppenheimer, especially in his early days as a promising academic. In the biopic, Blackett is played by James D'Arcy, an actor who is no doubt familiar to hardcore MCU fans.
D'Arcy can be seen in "Agent Carter" as Edwin Jarvis, Agent Carter's (Hayley Atwell) closest confidant. Besides being a great friend to Carter, Jarvis happens to be Howard Stark's (Dominic Cooper) butler. Jarvis leaves a significant impact on Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), who eventually becomes Iron Man, compelling the maverick inventor to name his AI after his dad's butler. D'Arcy appeared as Jarvis throughout "Agent Carter," emerging as a fan-favorite character. He later reprised his role as the character in "Avengers: Endgame," where he can be seen crossing paths with Tony Stark.
Jarvis stands out as one of the few characters who has made the jump from television to the big screen before Marvel Studios went all-in on Disney+ shows. While speaking with Digital Spy, D'Arcy gushed about being able to reprise Jarvis in "Endgame," saying, "I loved the experience, and I was really lucky – the Russo brothers have been very, very good to me, and they very sweetly invited me back to be in 'Endgame' briefly, which was great." Here's hoping D'Arcy returns to the MCU soon.
Oppenheimer and the Black Panther franchise share the same composer
While a number of "Oppenheimer" stars have made major waves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Christopher Nolan biopic also shares behind-the-scenes talent with the superhero franchise. Nolan notably employed the Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer as his main composer for several years, bringing the German musician on board for films like "The Dark Knight" and "Interstellar." When it came to 2020's "Tenet," Nolan was interested in a new sound, and decided to rope in Ludwig Göransson to score the sci-fi spy flic. It was a match made in heaven, with Göransson returning to compose the contemplative but bombastic "Oppenheimer" score.
To Hip-Hop fans, Göransson is living royalty, having composed for artists like Childish Gambino and Travis Scott. And to cinephiles and MCU fans, he's the Oscar-winning composer behind "Black Panther," and its sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." While speaking with Pitchfork, Göransson discussed how he spent time in Senegal to find the right sound for the "Black Panther" franchise, explaining that authenticity was the most important part of conducting a score. "But it's still in Africa, and music from Africa is a language—it has a purpose," Göransson explained. "You don't just play music for people to hear, every rhythm is written for a specific reason—for a ceremony, for the king."
Clearly, Göransson is a man of introspection — and perfection, which is why he spent endless days trying to find the right sound for "Oppenheimer," telling NME that he gave Nolan 23 hours of music to sift through. It remains to be seen if Göransson will win the Oscar for "Oppenheimer," but he stands out as one of Nolan's most impressive collaborators and one of the MCU's finest composers.