Oppenheimer's Connection To The MCU Explained

"Oppenheimer" has a surprisingly dense connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in more ways than one.

Christopher Nolan, best known for directing "The Dark Knight" trilogy for DC, has finally debuted "Oppenheimer," his three-hour epic which details the emotional plight and exploits of J. Robert Oppenheimer, familiar to the world as the father of the atomic bomb. Featuring "Peaky Blinders" star Cillian Murphy in the titular role, "Oppenheimer" stands out as one of the British auteur's most critically-acclaimed films. In an 8.5/10 review for Looper, critic Reuben Baron praised the biopic for its breakneck pace, powerful lead performances, and invigorating themes, calling it a "film stuffed to the brim with things to think about."

Indeed, there are a number of things to think about. From Oppenheimer's rumination on the effects of his invention, to how Nolan managed to capture an atomic bomb explosion without the use of computer-generated imagery, to the film's star-studded cast, there is a lot to ponder over and digest as the credits roll. While watching "Oppenheimer," which clocks in as Nolan's longest film to date, audiences are sure to be astounded by how the creative was able to round out a cast filled with Oscar winners and nominees.

While Nolan has always worked with iconic and prolific actors, "Oppenheimer" is filled to the brim with the most A-list talent an IMAX camera has probably ever captured — it truly is the definition of star-studded. What also makes the cast of "Oppenheimer" all the more special is their connection to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nolan's biopic is packed with stars who have lent their talents to the MCU, in several capacities, making "Oppenheimer" one of the most unique reunions that Marvel has ever had.