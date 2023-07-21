Oppenheimer: Was [SPOILER] Murdered In Real Life?

Contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer."

Christopher Nolan's historical drama "Oppenheimer" makes a surprisingly effective reference to one of the most chilling mysteries of World War II.

About halfway through its gargantuan three-hour runtime, the film reveals that J. Robert Oppenheimer's (Cillian Murphy) on-again-off-again Communist lover, Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh), died by suicide. At least, that was the official cause of death. For the controversial physicist, there appears to be at least some momentary confusion as he imagines two versions of her demise: one where she dies in the official manner described and one where she is murdered by an unseen assailant.

In reality, there is some speculation that Talock was murdered. The first and perhaps most superficial piece of evidence is the lack of a signature on her supposed suicide note. She had ingested a bizarre cocktail of drugs, none of which were apparently found in fatal enough doses, even in combination with one another. The book "American Prometheus" (which inspired Nolan's "Oppenheimer") offers that she may have been murdered by U.S. agents working on behalf of the Manhattan Project, quoting a doctor who said, "If you were clever and wanted to kill someone, this is the way to do it." But does this all necessarily mean that Nolan was casting doubt on Tatlock's official cause of death?

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org