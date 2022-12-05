Robert Downey Jr. Lists Everything He Misses About The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Way back in 2008, moviegoers witnessed the start of a new era in entertainment. That year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially launched with the arrival of director Jon Favreau's "Iron Man" — a film that proved an unexpected monetary and critical hit that's still regarded as one of the MCU's best efforts all these years later. Not to mention, it offered audiences what many would consider to be among the best comic book movie castings in the history of the genre: Robert Downey Jr. as genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist, Tony Stark, aka the Iron Man himself.

Following "Iron Man," Downey Jr.'s take on Stark would pop up all over the MCU. From "Iron Man" sequels to "Avengers" team-up flicks, he became increasingly ingrained in the very DNA of the MCU with each passing appearance. However, for as essential as he became to the franchise, he didn't plan to play Iron Man at the movies forever. Thus, with 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," his tenure as the "Armored Avenger" came to a close. Using the incredibly powerful Infinity Stones, Stark bravely sacrificed himself to save the universe from Thanos' (Josh Brolin) destruction, closing off his MCU journey on an emotional note.

The MCU has trudged along without Robert Downey Jr. since "Avengers: Endgame," and it's highly unlikely that he'll suit up as Iron Man once again any time soon. Although, there are some things about the cinematic Marvel empire he helped build that he quite misses.