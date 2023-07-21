Why Barbie's Snyder Cut Joke Is Hysterical - And Makes The Pre-Backlash Look Silly

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

Greta Gerwig's adaptation of "Barbie" was always going to be a lightning rod. An unapologetic ode to women and how hard it can be to exist as a woman in a patriarchal society, "Barbie" is going to be divisive as its initial rollout continues — and one joke in the movie is causing an unexpected amount of trouble.

Perhaps "unexpected" is the wrong word; Gerwig herself said, ahead of the movie's release, that she wasn't quite prepared for what would come with the joke. That said, she kept it in the movie anyway. Here's the deal: after Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) leave Barbie World for the Real World and discover that men hold positions of power there — the inverse of Barbie Land — Ken gets fully patriarchy-pilled, and returns to Barbie Land solo only to transform it into "Kendom." When Barbie goes back and brings her new friends Gloria (America Ferrera) and her daughter Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt), they find the Barbies completely subservient, including Barbies who are accomplished physicists, have won Nobel Prizes, or won the Presidency.

After being snapped out of her Ken-induced funk, Writer Barbie (Alexandra Shipp) can't believe what's happened to her — and that's where the "Snyder Cut" comes in. Writer Barbie says that she felt like she fell asleep and got "really invested" in director Zack Snyder's cut of "Justice League" during her induced stupor. This is a seriously benign joke, but people on the Internet really don't like it when others take Zack Snyder's name in vain.