Invincible Season 2: Release Date & Teaser Drop (Along With News Fans May Not Like)

Fans have been waiting years for a 2nd season of the animated superhero comic book adaptation "Invincible" on Amazon Prime Video. Now, they're facing a clear good news, bad news scenario with some long-awaited details for the upcoming Season 2.

First, the good news: The Hollywood Reporter has the story that "Invincible" Season 2 has an official release date of November 3. That means new episodes will hit Amazon Prime Video more than two years after Season 1 became a late quarantine-era favorite. As for the bad news, fans won't be getting all eight episodes of the upcoming season in one drop. Instead, the season will be split in two, with the second half coming at a later date. THR notes that this may be related to the ongoing WGA and SAF-AFTRA strikes.

The first half of "Invincible" Season 2 will be just four episodes long, after which the other four will come out sometime later, with the release window reportedly estimated to be in early 2024. To tide fans over, Amazon Prime also released a hotly anticipated teaser trailer for the upcoming season.