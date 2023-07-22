Invincible Season 2: Release Date & Teaser Drop (Along With News Fans May Not Like)
Fans have been waiting years for a 2nd season of the animated superhero comic book adaptation "Invincible" on Amazon Prime Video. Now, they're facing a clear good news, bad news scenario with some long-awaited details for the upcoming Season 2.
First, the good news: The Hollywood Reporter has the story that "Invincible" Season 2 has an official release date of November 3. That means new episodes will hit Amazon Prime Video more than two years after Season 1 became a late quarantine-era favorite. As for the bad news, fans won't be getting all eight episodes of the upcoming season in one drop. Instead, the season will be split in two, with the second half coming at a later date. THR notes that this may be related to the ongoing WGA and SAF-AFTRA strikes.
The first half of "Invincible" Season 2 will be just four episodes long, after which the other four will come out sometime later, with the release window reportedly estimated to be in early 2024. To tide fans over, Amazon Prime also released a hotly anticipated teaser trailer for the upcoming season.
The teaser for Invincible Season 2 shows off the series' impressive voice cast
Even though "Invincible" fans will have to play the waiting game once again after the first four episodes of Season 2 drop, Amazon did give them a few goodies to tide them over.
First, we have the teaser for the new season, which not only shows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) in action, but also highlights the star-studded cast, including newcomers like Rhea Seehorn, Tatiana Maslany, and Sterling K. Brown. All of this news has also come with an extra surprise in the form of a new "special prequel episode" that fans can enjoy before the new season begins. It's called "Invincible Atom Eve," and it serves as an origin for Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), featuring some of the rest of the cast of "Invincible" as well, including Yuen, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons.
If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can check out the special episode on the Amazon Video platform now. And the first half of "Invincible" Season 2 will begin dropping new episodes on November 3.