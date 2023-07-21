Barbie: Why Writer Barbie Looks So Familiar To Marvel Fans

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has finally leaped into cinemas, showing the world just how unique and diverse the doll can be. The director has roped in an impressive amount of talent for "Barbie," which is clearly evident from the film's two lead stars: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the Warner Bros. flick. But the buck doesn't stop at the Oscar-nominated stars, as "Barbie" is filled to the brim with familiar faces.

In the meta-take on the iconic doll, audiences get to see a number of different Barbie iterations. While the film follows "Stereotypical Barbie" (Robbie), Gerwig is equally interested in exploring all the potential and power Barbie has to offer, showing off different versions of the doll who populate Barbieland. There's President Barbie (Issa Rae), Mermaid Barbie (Dua Lipa), Dr. Barbie (Hari Nef), and a whole host of other Barbies who make Barbieland the perfect utopia.

One Barbie who particularly stands out is Writer Barbie. In Gerwig's pink masterpiece, Writer Barbie is a celebrated author who breaks boundaries, emerging as one of Barbieland's most prominent thought leaders. Writer Barbie is played by Alexandra Shipp, who continues to be one of Hollywood's most exciting stars. While speaking with Interview Magazine, Shipp opened up about her version of the Mattel doll. "But my [Barbie] is a writer, so she's not sitting there pushing around pens with all of her fingers closed," Shipp discussed. "She won a Nobel Prize," the actress added.

For Marvel fans, Writer Barbie must particularly stand out. While Shipp has appeared in a number of projects over the last decade, she's most well-known for lending her talents to 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" franchise. In the Marvel franchise, the Writer Barbie plays the all-powerful Storm, a character once populated by Halle Berry.