Challengers Delayed: Zendaya's Steamy Tennis Flick Pushed Back To 2024

Zendaya's "Challengers" is going through its fair share of release challenges...

Audiences were stunned earlier this summer when the first trailer for "Challengers" debuted. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film highlights the world of competitive tennis. Zendaya stars as a tennis prodigy who embarks upon a steamy romance with Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist's characters. Years later, the trio reunite on the court, where love and talent come face to face in a high-stakes tennis event.

Guadagnino is no stranger to romantic flicks — he directed the Oscar-winning adaptation of "Call Me By Your Name" and last year's cannibal-romance "Bones and All" — but this is the first time the Italian director is stepping into the world of sports. While speaking with IndieWire in 2022, the director expressed how excited he was to unleash "Challengers" upon the world, discussing its rich and nuanced characters. "I think those three characters in ["Challengers] are beautifully complex and really [expletive] people that I love very much," the director said. "And a sports film, why not? It's hyperkinetic, and I do films, so it's great."

Distributed by Amazon's Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, "Challengers" was on track to grace U.S. cinemas on September 15. Unfortunately, Deadline says that Zendaya's latest is being pushed all the way back to 2024, thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The film is now set to open on April 26 2024, nearly a whole year after its expected debut.