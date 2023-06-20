Challengers First Trailer Serves Up A Romantic Rivalry For Zendaya

After recently dipping his toes into the horror realm, Luca Guadagnino — the director of acclaimed hits such as "Call Me By Your Name," "Suspiria," and "Bones & All" — has turned his attention to the world of sports for his new movie. "Challengers" tells the story of a tennis tournament, but in true Guadgnino fashion, it will also feature a hint of romance and high-stakes drama to spice up the competition.

Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor, the story follows three tennis players who knew each other when they were young; however, their paths cross again when they join the tournament with the goal of winning. Of course, it's more complicated than a mere tennis game; Zendaya and Faist's characters are married in the present day, but the former used to date O'Connor's tennis enthusiast. Will the tournament reignite old passions?

"Challengers" will be released later this year. In the meantime, here is a trailer to whet your appetite for what promises to be a romantic sports drama.