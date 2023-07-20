SAG-AFTRA Strike: Andor Season 2 Production Reportedly Ongoing, But Timeline Uncertain

"Andor" Season 1 has been hailed as one of the greatest pieces of "Star Wars" media, and anticipation has been high for Season 2. As deadlines for collective bargaining between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios and producers, loomed, it seemed possible that the Disney production would have a chance to wrap before a strike could be announced. But with Hollywood now in the midst of the largest labor action in decades, the timeline for Season 2's arrival remains as fluid as ever.

According to both the WGA and SAG, good faith negotiations with AMPTP were met with stonewalling and a refusal to compromise on keystone issues. Disney CEO Bob Iger called the strikes "disruptive" and "unrealistic," while an unnamed executive told trades that the goal is to drag the strike out until union members begin losing their homes. Both statements have been called out by union members.

"Andor" becomes the latest major production to suffer the consequences of the strike. Most cast members, including leading man Diego Luna, are part of SAG-AFTRA and cannot return to set until the strike concludes. Showrunner Tony Gilroy, who recently landed his first Emmy nomination for "Andor," is a member of both SAG and the WGA. Last week, he told Deadline the writers' union didn't go far enough during their last strike in 2007, saying, "I think those problems were deferred. I think there are structural problems that need to be repaired."

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. To learn more about why writers and actors are currently on strike, click here for an up-to-date explainer from our Looper team.