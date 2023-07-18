The Real Reason You Won't See UK Actors & Writers Striking With Hollywood

On July 14, 2023, the Screen Actors Guild took a stand alongside the Writers Guild of America and went on strike — but you won't see any of their contemporaries in the United Kingdom joining them thanks to some seriously restrictive union laws.

According to a piece in The Hollywood Reporter, the U.K. actor's union, known as Equity, cannot fully strike with SAG-AFTRA, though they did release a statement on July 14 regarding the strike (also reported in THR). "Equity stands full square behind our sister union in their claim and the action their board have agreed to take," said the organization's general secretary Paul W. Fleming. "Equity too is experiencing bullish engagers attempting to undermine its collectively bargained agreements. SAG-AFTRA has our total solidarity in this fight."

That said, Fleming also described the U.K.'s labor laws as "draconian," so sympathy strikes are probably out of the question as they could end up breaking the law. Danielle Parsons, an employment lawyer at a prominent U.K. firm, told THR, "Equity cannot simply call a strike in sympathy with SAG-AFTRA members in the U.S., as this would likely be classed as 'secondary action,' which is unlawful in the U.K."