The Bear Writer Calls Alleged Studio Plot To Beat The WGA Strike Illegal & Vile

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike for over two months. The Screen Actors Guild is about a week into their strike. Hollywood isn't working until studios address the pay disparity between executives and actors. However, instead of figuring out a solution, studio executives plan to hold out, with many telling Deadline they're more than comfortable waiting for union members to lose their houses, calling it "a cruel but necessary evil."

Naturally, this sentiment didn't sit well with the striking union members, and Alex O'Keefe, a staff writer on FX's hit series "The Bear," is speaking out against the villainous scare tactic. "They publicly say it's a necessary evil," O'Keefe told The New York Post. "They publicly say they are evil, so what do you think they say privately at the bargaining table? It's sick, vile, and disgusting."

O'Keefe didn't stop there, calling upon the Department of Labor to investigate the anonymous sources for union busting. "That's not legal, that's why they didn't put their name on it," he said, saying that he would love for the strike to end this week and get back to work, but that's not going to happen if the studios' "strategy is to make me homeless."