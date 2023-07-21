Oppenheimer's Most Confusing Moments Explained

Given that the film sees Oppenheimer bring together the most talented and knowledgeable physicists he can find, it's no surprise that they become so enveloped in their work and progress that they constantly use scientific jargon. In most of the team's discussions, scientific terms get thrown around and utilized to make new discoveries and start new tests. Even for viewers who aren't all that interested in science and don't know quantum physics all that well, the group flexing their knowledge still adds some good intrigue to the scenes and can raise the stakes in certain moments. However, the characters' constant use of science jargon doesn't help novice viewers even remotely understand what they're talking about sometimes.

Instead of explaining what some of these terms mean or breaking down the concepts on display, the characters just freely talk as if general audiences have a clue of what they're droning on about. Although these discussions are likely meant to just immerse viewers in the moment and into the perspectives of the characters, it doesn't completely work if not everyone is on the same level as these scientists. Seriously, there are moments where you almost want to raise your hand and ask questions because the characters are using words and talking about concepts that are totally going over everyone's head. So, while the scientific jargon might add more credence to what Oppenheimer and his team are talking about, that doesn't mean everyone understands it.