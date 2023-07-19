The Ending Of Sound Of Freedom Explained

From sleeper hit to box office success, "Sound of Freedom" has grown significantly in popularity since its release on July 4, 2023. Distributed by independent media company Angel Studios — best known for their multi-season series "The Chosen," a television adaptation of the story of Christ — "Sound of Freedom" has made over $85 million domestically despite playing in only 2,626 theaters initially. Additionally, the film beat "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" domestically on America's Independence Day and has stuck around the top five domestic players in the three weekends after its release. In its second week, "Sound of Freedom" saw a drastic 37% increase in box office revenue, playing in over 3,000 theaters and placing just behind "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One."

Though the film has received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, "Sound of Freedom" has been highly successful with audiences, with a 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (compared to the 73% fresh critical rating), an A+ Cinemascore, and an 8.2 on IMDb. No doubt, audiences are loving the Jim Caviezel human trafficking thriller, and though it's not "Taken," it's an exciting feature that highlights a global crisis.

Caviezel's work as former Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent Tim Ballard is one of his most compelling roles. As Ballard fights to reunite two trafficked and separated siblings, he pushes himself to his absolute limits and risks his life in ways he never would've imagined. Though the story has a relatively happy ending, there are some things you may have missed.