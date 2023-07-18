Sound Of Freedom Outperforms Shazam 2, 65, Air & Many Others At The Box Office With Ease

Alejandro Monteverde's controversial action thriller "Sound of Freedom" centers around a rogue U.S. special agent named Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), who undertakes a vigilante mission halfway across the world to take down a child sex trafficking ring in Columbia. The film's plot is loosely inspired by the story of the real-life Ballard, who founded the anti-child-trafficking organization, and who undertook a rescue operation similar to what is presented in the movie.

Although one could assume that "Sound of Freedom" would perform on par with the other action flicks hitting theaters this summer, the film has, thus far, enjoyed a tremendous level of success at the box office, outpacing the international gross for some of the biggest films of 2023. Since its premiere on July 4, "Sound of Freedom" has grossed more than $90 million at the time of writing, outstripping much more noteworthy films like " Shazam! Fury of the Gods" ($57,638,006), "Air" ($52,460,106), and the Adam Driver-led "65" ($32,062,904).

This past weekend, the film even outperformed the weekend gross total of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," a film with an estimated budget of $294,700,000, nearly 21 times the $14.5 million budget for "Sound of Freedom." As if this feat wasn't impressive enough, "Sound of Freedom" is beating out all of these other films while only being available in the United States, meaning its domestic gross is more than the international gross for some of 2023's biggest movies.