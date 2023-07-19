The Untold Truth Of Jim Caviezel

For as long as Jim Caviezel is an actor, he will likely be known first and foremost as the man who had the courage to portray Jesus Christ in an unflinching and R-rated take on the religious figure's tormented final days. But he was already an established movie star before that, and went on to lead several other projects in the following years — proving that his career is a lot more than just leading "The Passion of the Christ."

Caviezel has been an interesting figure both on screen and off, and has never been afraid to speak his mind or stand up for his beliefs — even when it has cost him professionally to do so. Post-"The Passion of the Christ," his roles have definitely skewed a bit more heavily toward religious fare, but Caviezel has also largely managed to maintain a certain level of mainstream relevance. The recent headlines about him and the responses to his 2023 film, "Sound of Freedom," have been divisive, to say the least. However, Caviezel remains undaunted in his insistence on openly discussing his faith and his politics, and he doesn't shy away from the controversies that doing so has often brought.