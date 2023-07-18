The Time Sound Of Freedom Star Jim Caviezel Got Struck By Lightning

Both Jim Caviezel and Jan Michelini survived the lightning strike while shooting the fateful scene in "The Passion of the Christ," and they were subsequently reported as unharmed by the incident. Unfortunately, that's not the complete truth.

In an interview with Peggy Noonan of The Words Group, Caviezel described what the experience felt like. "About four seconds before it happened it was quiet, and then it was like someone slapped my ears," the actor explained. "I had seven or eight seconds of, like, a pink, fuzzy color, and people started screaming. They said I had fire on the left side of my head and light around my body. All I can tell you is that I looked like I went to Don King's hairstylist."

A botched hairstyle wouldn't be all that Caviezel suffered from the lightning strike. Between the lightning and numerous other injuries sustained during the production (more on those later), the performer ended up in the operating room twice for serious medical procedures. "It nearly killed me," he told Catholic Courier. "Not many people get struck by lightning; I did. Five and a half months of cold. I had to have two heart surgeries, including open-heart surgery, because of that film."