Deadpool 3 May Kill Wolverine But It Won't Be As Gross As His Worst Marvel Death

Death, for Wolverine, is just another day at work. His healing factor is so powerful that he has regenerated his entire body after mere scraps of him were left. Unfortunately for Logan, that means people keep inventing new ways to put him permanently in the dirt, each more gruesome than the last.

There's a good chance we're about to see one of Wolverine's most brutal deaths ever in the upcoming "Deadpool 3." While the film's production has been suspended due to the ongoing actors' strike, Hugh Jackman was spotted on-set in a classic yellow X-Men costume prior to the stoppage.

Deadpool and Wolverine have a long and bloody history on the pages of Marvel Comics. The "merc with a mouth" gets on every last one of Logan's nerves, but since both of them have a healing factor courtesy of Weapon X experimentation, neither can rid themselves of the other. As such, they've attempted to kill each other multiple times.

In the 2012 story, "Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe #3," Deadpool kills as many of his fellow comic book characters as he can find. When he gets Wolverine in his crosshairs, the merc tortures Logan's loved ones before decapitating the Canuck. Fans are sure to be treated to a spectacle of knuckle blades and katanas when the two cross paths in "Deadpool 3." But no matter how grisly Wolverine's death is in the upcoming film, it probably won't hold a candle to the worst fate Logan has suffered in the comics.