Sand Land: The Dragon Ball Creator's New Post-Apocalyptic Anime Movie Explained

Step aside, "Dragon Ball" — 2023 is the year of celebrating legendary manga author Akira Toriyama's substantially shorter and far lesser known masterpiece "Sand Land." This post-apocalyptic story, which originally ran for just three short months all the way back in 2000, is getting a surprising new lease on life by way of both an upcoming video game and a full-length feature film. The latter project is especially notable, as "Sand Land" has never previously been adapted into an anime format, despite Toriyama's renown.

Simply titled "Sand Land," the film is already well on its way to release. Between its downright gorgeous CGI animation and its unique narrative, it's shaping to be one that both "Dragon Ball" fans and general anime fans should look out for as one of the best anime movies of 2023. Here's an overview of what to expect from the long-awaited project, along with a few key details viewers might like to know about before diving in.