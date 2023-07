Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Film Adaptations That Have (Almost) Nothing To Do With Their Source Material

Adapting an existing work into a film is tricky business. While an original script lives or dies on its own merits, a movie adapted from a novel, short story, comic book, or other medium has to live up to its source material to some degree while also delivering a satisfying moviegoing experience. The screenwriter and/or director can take two paths: either use the source material as a launching pad and deliver a new story that sets its own course, or remain faithful to the original text.

Both approaches have their pluses and minuses — Universal's 1931 adaptation of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" has very little to do with the novel but remains a horror classic, while Frank Darabont's close read of "The Shawshank Redemption" pleased viewers who had never heard of Stephen King's novella as well as those who considered it a favorite.

There's no scorecard to determine which approach has worked best: faithful and far-ranging adaptations have succeeded or flopped in equal measure over the years. We can, however, measure some of the most extreme adaptations of page to film: those which left much of the original material in the dust and followed their own path. Following is a list of those film adaptations that had little to (almost) nothing to do with their source material.