IMAX Just Spent $21M On An Eyebrow-Raising Acquisition

As far as going to the theaters, there's nothing quite like watching films in IMAX. The high video and audio quality can bring out the absolute best in a movie and make the biggest blockbusters seem like an epic out-of-this-world experience. And both modern and veteran directors have seen the advantages of either shooting their films with IMAX cameras or presenting some of their legendary work to new audiences in IMAX theaters. Jordan Peele decided to take advantage of the IMAX cameras for "Nope," which granted the movie the distinct honor of being the first horror film to use the equipment (via Variety). Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg recently rewarded audiences by bringing some of his classics like "Jaws" and "E.T." to IMAX for the first time.

While IMAX can be worthwhile in the theaters, the fact is that viewers are also in the middle of a massive streaming boom. From the comfort of home, there are plenty of viewing options from juggernauts like Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Netflix, and the competition among these streaming services will only continue to heat up as they willingly spend big money for potentially successful projects. IMAX has tried to participate in the streaming boom, notably through the IMAX Enhanced feature on Disney+ for select movies. But its latest $21 million eyebrow-raising acquisition will make the company a much more significant player in streaming.