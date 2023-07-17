The Best Mask Reveals In The Mission: Impossible Franchise Ranked

Contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"

The "Mission: Impossible" franchise kicks off its biggest story to date with "Dead Reckoning Part One" — which sees IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team go on a new mission that sees them face their deadliest enemies to date. After a terrifying AI known as the Entity shows its potential to invade and impact security systems around the globe, Ethan must search for a way to destroy the program before it falls into the wrong hands. However, he unexpectedly deals with new threats that force him to face his past and fall into a web of lies that could lead him to his death.

"Dead Reckoning Part One" is chock-full of staples of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise that fans will adore. From death-defying practical stunts that'll stun audiences with how epic they are to tense spy sequences that'll leave viewers gripped with tension, "Dead Reckoning Part One" has all the things fans love about these movies. There's plenty of Cruise's intense running as Ethan, too – which is just an expectation at this point. What's also prevalent, though, is Ethan's iconic mask reveals, which continue to surprise and delight fans. Since the first film, different characters in this franchise have been seen posing as someone else to gain information or get the jump on someone. It's always a delightful surprise to see anyone rip that mask off, and there are plenty of great mask reveals throughout the "Mission: Impossible" series that are worth revisiting ... and ranking.