Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol's Original Ending Would Have Changed Everything

Following the release of "Mission: Impossible III," Tom Cruise's clout as a Hollywood A-lister was at an all-time low, no thanks to his trampoline-like treatment of Oprah's sofa. It's interesting how Elswit says that the idea of Ethan Hunt taking a step back as a supporting player was due to "marching orders." Was Paramount interested in getting rid of Cruise? With his reputation in decline, Paramount parted ways with Cruise in 2006, per The New York Times.

Of course, "Ghost Protocol" entered production in 2010, reuniting the actor and studio. A year earlier, The Hollywood Reporter suggested that "Mission: Impossible III" director J.J. Abrams and Cruise were figuring out how to hand the franchise over to a younger lead or an ensemble. Then, in 2010, THR posited that Jeremy Renner was the candidate Cruise had in mind — a claim the future "Avengers" said didn't entirely disagree with.

The rumor mill at the time was churning with the possibility of Renner spearheading the "Mission" franchise but, as fans of the series know, that never happened. Why? Well, Elswit says that we all have future franchise steward Christopher McQuarrie to thank. McQuarrie was brought on board to rewrite "Ghost Protocol," a decision that changed the direction of the franchise. "Chris came in and he kind of rewrote it, the last half, maybe more, and made it so that we had to change a few things that we shot at the beginning, like add lines, reshoot little pieces so that it all made sense," Elswit told the "Light the Fuse" podcast. "He tied the whole thing together and made it so that at the end of the movie, Tom ends up not becoming the Secretary but just goes on in his own lonely way."