Oppenheimer's 'Opening Look' Is Giving Audiences Chills

Though the cast of "Oppenheimer" walked out of the film's UK premiere yesterday and will no longer promote the film due to the newly announced SAG-AFTRA actor's strike, a new promotional video for the film is making the rounds from Universal Pictures, keeping the hype cycle alive. The so-called "opening look" is more accurately a long trailer that edits together clips from across the film, and movie fans are responding to it with overwhelming positivity, claiming it gave them chills.

The video shows off the scenes in which J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) is questioned by Robert Downey Jr.'s Lewis Strauss. Since official transcripts of Oppenheimer's government hearings are in the public record, those will likely be among the most historically accurate scenes in the movie. The new video also bares glimpses of the drama that ensued at Oppenheimer's Los Alamos research facility, which was infiltrated by a foreign intelligence agent.

Fans are even more enthusiastic about the film after seeing the supercut trailer. As @micahjohansson7573 put it in the YouTube comments, "5 minutes gave me chills. I can't imagine what a 3 hour movie will do to my brain." Well, if the author of that comment wants to know what the full experience is like, they can refer to critics' first impressions of "Oppenheimer," which many are calling an astonishing accomplishment.