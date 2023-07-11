Oppenheimer First Reactions: Critics Left Stunned After Film's World Premiere

J. Robert Oppenheimer changed the world as we know it when he led his team to develop the atomic bomb, and his story is on its way to the silver screen. Since its announcement, "Oppenheimer" has been the talk of the cinematic world, and for good reason. With Christopher Nolan in the director's chair, Ludwig Göransson responsible for the score, and a stellar cast — led by "Peaky Blinders" favorite and frequent Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy — in front of the camera, the talent involved alone seemed to set up the historical drama for success, but how are things looking for it?

Well, it's no secret that the pre-release hype for "Oppenheimer" among fans is strong, thanks in part to its shared premiere date with director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." The excitement for "Barbenheimer" double-features has been palpable, to say the least, so Nolan's latest feature at least has some incredibly positive word of mouth going for it ahead of its debut. Building on this, some folks have been lucky enough to see "Oppenheimer" early, and they were more than happy to share their thoughts on the film with the masses via social media as soon as they could.

Here's what critics had to say about "Oppenheimer" before it begins its long-awaited run on the silver screen.