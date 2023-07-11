Oppenheimer First Reactions: Critics Left Stunned After Film's World Premiere
J. Robert Oppenheimer changed the world as we know it when he led his team to develop the atomic bomb, and his story is on its way to the silver screen. Since its announcement, "Oppenheimer" has been the talk of the cinematic world, and for good reason. With Christopher Nolan in the director's chair, Ludwig Göransson responsible for the score, and a stellar cast — led by "Peaky Blinders" favorite and frequent Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy — in front of the camera, the talent involved alone seemed to set up the historical drama for success, but how are things looking for it?
Well, it's no secret that the pre-release hype for "Oppenheimer" among fans is strong, thanks in part to its shared premiere date with director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." The excitement for "Barbenheimer" double-features has been palpable, to say the least, so Nolan's latest feature at least has some incredibly positive word of mouth going for it ahead of its debut. Building on this, some folks have been lucky enough to see "Oppenheimer" early, and they were more than happy to share their thoughts on the film with the masses via social media as soon as they could.
Here's what critics had to say about "Oppenheimer" before it begins its long-awaited run on the silver screen.
Oppenheimer is being hailed as a cinematic spectacle
"Oppenheimer" held its world premiere in Paris, France on July 11, and after the film concluded, Twitter became loaded with all kinds of comments on the film. Suffice to say, it looks like Christopher Nolan has hit yet another cinematic home run.
After describing it as "fearsome," @BilgeEbiri wrote, "A relentlessly paced, insanely detailed, intricate historical drama that builds and builds and builds until Nolan brings the hammer down in the most astonishing, shattering way." @JonathanDean_ also gave "Oppenheimer" a glowing review, specifically touting the film's tension and the acting work of Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Alden Ehrenreich. While also giving Murphy high marks, @mattmaytum added that they were in awe of the scale, the sound, and so much more.
Of course, seeing as "Oppenheimer" is about the development of the atomic bomb, it shouldn't be too surprising that it's a harrowing watch. "Christopher Nolan wanders in the mind of #Oppenheimer and transforms the ravages of the past into worries for the world of tomorrow," commented @Adam_Sanchez_, who described the overall feature as "an extraordinary experience." By the time the credits rolled, @robbiereviews was moved to tears, and according to @ElsaKeslassy, audiences were so impacted by the film that they stayed at the Grand Rex Theater after it ended to discuss and debate it.
Some regard Oppenheimer as one of Nolan's best films to date
Throughout his Hollywood career, Christopher Nolan has put out more hits than misses. "The Dark Knight," (and the entire "Dark Knight" trilogy for that matter) "Inception," "Memento," and even often-overlooked efforts like "The Prestige" all left moviegoers floored in their time, amounting to one of the most impressive filmographies of the modern era. Despite how remarkable his previous efforts were in their day and remain today, some folks aren't afraid to call it early — of the decades' worth of films he's worked on behind the lens, "Oppenheimer" is one of, if not, the absolute best Nolan has ever directed.
"#OPPENHEIMER may be Nolan's masterpiece," tweeted @benmekler, predicting that it will more than likely be an Oscars contender down the road. Following up their initial tweet, @JonathanDean_ put "Oppenheimer" alongside "Memento" and "The Prestige" in their personal top three Nolan movies. @SteveMFan also boldly claimed that "Oppenheimer" is Nolan's masterpiece while commending the acting and some of the creative choices. Meanwhile, @ShowbizSimon wasn't afraid to apply words like "perfect" and "impeccable" to the feature and some of its key elements.
The countdown to the theatrical release of "Oppenheimer" concludes on July 21.