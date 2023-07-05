Barbie Vs. Oppenheimer, Batman Vs. Mamma Mia & Other Wild Movie Battles Explained

July 21, 2023 is an important day for cinephiles of all walks of life — in that two of the biggest movies of the summer, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," are set to hit theaters on the very same day.

Obviously, these movies are going to be vastly different in tone, style, and even length ("Barbie" wraps up under two hours, whereas "Oppenheimer" stretches to nearly three). "Barbie," directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written with her creative and life partner Noah Baumbach, is all hot pink aesthetics, camp, and spectacle; the film may have even caused an actual shortage of pink paint. Christopher Nolan's latest epic "Oppenheimer," on the other hand, is a dark, brooding story about the man who created the atomic bomb, so, you know, it's basically the opposite of "Barbie."

Releasing these two ridiculously different movies on the exact same day feels almost like an inside joke in Hollywood — but it's actually a tactic. As Reddit user u/Blinky-Bear explained on a thread, "To put it [simply], within film distribution, counterprogramming is a studio's marketing strategy to distribute a film that appeals to audience demographics not targeted by another film or a non-film event ... so two tonally drastic films can compete and be released on the same day to be shown for a specific group of audiences." From there, the OP asked which examples of this are as good as "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," and one unlikely pairing got a lot of love: "Mamma Mia!" and another Nolan flick, "The Dark Knight."