The Strange History Of DC Comics' Hawkgirl

The world of DC Comics can be an increasingly strange place, especially when a character's history is rewritten, rebooted, and reimagined more times than one could count. Of all the heroes in the vast expanse of the DCU, none have a more confusing history than Hawkman and his companion Hawkgirl. These winged avengers have been around since their first appearance in "Flash Comics #1" alongside original Flash Jay Garrick, and though Hawkgirl didn't appear in costume until 1941's "All-Star Comics #5," she has remained as vital to the greater DC Universe as ever.

But Hawkgirl's history in the DCU isn't exactly what it seems. Contrary to popular belief, there's more than one Hawkgirl. In fact, there are several who have taken up the mantle over the years, and though they have a shared history (and shared characteristics), they're also individual characters in their own right. Whether you know her from the DC Animated Universe, the Arrowverse, or the original DC Comics, there's no denying that Hawkgirl is a hero worth highlighting.

In light of the superhero's confirmed appearance in James Gunn's upcoming "Superman: Legacy," played by Isabela Merced (though we don't know which version she'll be playing), Hawkgirl is a force to be reckoned with. So, without further ado, let's jump into the strange history of one of the finest DC heroes out there.