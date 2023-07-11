Superman: Legacy Adds Three More To Cast Including Nathan Fillion As A Green Lantern

It appears Superman will have a world populated by other heroes to interact with in James Gunn's film. Vanity Fair goes on to report how Isabela Merced, best known for roles in "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" and "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" will portray Hawkgirl. The character had a significant role in the "Justice League" and "Justice League Unlimited" animated series, but it's great to see her getting a big-screen outing, especially after Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) got screentime in 2022's "Black Adam."

Rounding out the new cast list is Edi Gathegi, who's appeared in the "Twilight" films as well as "X-Men: First Class." He'll play Mister Terrific, one of the world's most brilliant inventors who utilizes T-Sphere weapons. Similar to a "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" cast member entering the "Superman: Legacy" fray, Gunn has hinted at wanting to use Mister Terrific before. On November 15, 2022, the director posted an image of the character on Twitter, which many fans took to mean he was going to bring him into the universe some way, and now we know how he's going to do it.

Is this just the beginning of a veritable age of superheroes "Superman: Legacy" could introduce? Are spin-offs on the table? Regardless, this is shaping up to be a "Superman" movie unlike any other, and Gunn is rounding up some serious talent to bring it to life.