Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Debuts At Box Office With $15.5 Million

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" is off to a solid start at the box office.

After Tom Cruise gave audiences the cinematic experience of a lifetime with last year's "Top Gun: Maverick," all eyes immediately shifted to his latest "Mission: Impossible" film. The seventh entry in the long-running spy series, "Dead Reckoning" is setting a new standard for Cruise, giving the actor one of his best-reviewed films to date. Looper critic Dominic Griffin was in awe of the film's action sequences and Cruise's big-screen presence, writing, "If Ethan is the living manifestation of destiny, then Cruise is the same, but for the spirit of cinema." Audiences are in love with the film as well, giving it a coveted A CinemaScore — the same rating 2018's "Fallout" received.

Thanks to the goodwill he raked in from the Oscar-nominated "Maverick" and positive reviews, Cruise's "Dead Reckoning Part One" is off to a great start at the box office. Variety reports that the film has debuted to $15.5 million at the domestic box office. This number includes the $7 million haul from Tuesday previews. Note that the film also had special fan events throughout the nation on both Sunday and Monday. Deadline says that the receipts from the fan events aren't included in the preview numbers.

With a $15.5 million mid-week debut, industry pundits suggest that the film is set to have a debut north of $60 million during the traditional three-day weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), and a potential five-day haul of $85 million. Early estimates can always shift and they likely will as walkups during the weekend manifest. If all goes well, there's a chance that Cruise's latest cinematic crusade could open to $100 million, emerging as a franchise best.