Small Details You Missed In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Not every movie references its own title at some point in the script, and even fewer manage to pull off this name-dropping in a way that doesn't feel clunky. "Dead Reckoning," on the other hand, slips its title into the dialogue so smoothly that you might not have even noticed.

The movie opens by following the crew of the Sevastopol on their journey home. The submarine's captain narrates that they're navigating via "dead reckoning," which isn't just a cool-sounding phrase fit for a movie title. "Dead reckoning" is a real navigational technique where ships figure out their position without any help from traditional tools like the stars or GPS. Instead, they rely on known variables, like where the journey started, where it's heading, and how much of the distance has already been traveled.

Dead reckoning also happens to have some massive thematic tie-ins to the movie itself. In his fight against Gabriel and the Entity, Ethan doesn't have any outside help to guide his way. He's using dead reckoning to figure out what his next move should be. At the same time, the Entity itself doesn't have any guides. It's a new kind of being, and it's navigating toward its own goal without an exact idea of where it is.