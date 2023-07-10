Mission: Impossible's Tom Cruise Addresses The Rumored No Eye-Contact On-Set Rule

Odd rumors are bound to follow you around when you're as big a star as Tom Cruise. But the actor and those around him are proud to report that the strangest rumor attached to his name is completely false.

Speaking with The Times in July 2023, "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1" director Chris McQuarrie explained that the first time they met, he asked Cruise what the strangest bit of scuttlebutt Cruise had ever heard about himself was. Cruise declared that it was the ongoing story that he bars people who work on his sets from looking him in the eye. The long-held falsehood about his behavior reportedly mystified the actor.

Since Tom Cruise himself seems to find the notion pretty darned absurd, that rumor's pretty solidly debunked as wholly untrue. The tall tale about Cruise is over a decade old and goes back to shooting for the film 1999 film "Magnolia." In the film, Cruise plays Frank, an intense motivational speaker who has been bitterly estranged from his father, who abandoned him to care for his dying mother but is now dying himself. That's the kind of role that'd make anyone look inward for personal guidance.

In any event, Cruise's co-stars are willing to back up his behavior on the record as wholly human and not diva-like in the least.