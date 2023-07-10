Can Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Match Top Gun Maverick's Billion Dollar Run?

Will Tom Cruise have another billion-dollar grosser on his hands with "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning," or not?

It's complicated.

Cruise has thrilled audiences with his audacious stunts and infectious personality for over three decades, but it was only last year that he posted his first billion-dollar grosser. With "Top Gun: Maverick," Cruise launched himself into the ten-digit club thanks to a global $1.4 billion total. A sequel nearly 40 years in the making, "Maverick" stunned on Memorial Day weekend 2022, with a three-day posting of $126 million. Beating expectations, the aerial flick captivated the industry with its stellar word of mouth, leading to repeat viewings and longevity at multiplexes.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Cruise's "Maverick" was the theatrical model's saving grace, compelling audiences to leave the comforts of streaming. The movie's appeal was far and wide, with audiences of all ages and races showing up to support Cruise's aerial crusade; it was the perfect summer blockbuster that had the nation talking. The infectious love for "Maverick" in the summer snowballed into admiration in the winter and new year, with the Joseph Kosinski-directed flick emerging as a Best Picture nominee.

A year later, the adrenaline junkie is set to return to cinema halls with "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," a film that many hope will replicate the impressive legs — and cultural impact — of "Maverick." While "Dead Reckoning" is poised to be one of the biggest films of the year, its path to imitating "Maverick's" mindboggling run is paved with complications, including less-than-stellar tracking and unfortunate competition. Despite its woes, the seventh "Mission" could become another breakthrough hit ... if it makes the right moves.