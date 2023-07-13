Here's Where You Can Stream The Willy Wonka Movies

If the new trailer for Timothée Chalamet's "Wonka" has you craving something scrumdiddlyumptious, it's hard to blame you. Whether you're a newcomer to adaptations of the classic Roald Dahl story or simply feeling nostalgic, there's never a bad time to give either one of the "Wonka" movies a watch. And finding them online is easier than hunting down a golden ticket.

The 1971 iteration, "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," is currently streaming for free on Sling. The film took its fair share of liberties from the book, including removing its problematic elements. While not a box office success when initially released, "Willy Wonka" has gone down as an acclaimed childhood staple thanks to its collection of fun songs, timeless morals, and Gene Wilder's legendary performance as the titular candymaker.

The next adaptation was Tim Burton's 2005 "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." For fans of the Johnny Depp-starring fantasy, it is available to watch on Hulu. Both "Charlie" and "Willy Wonka" are also available for rent or purchase on platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play. Despite being more divisive than the 1971 version, Burton's film is considered more faithful to Dahl's text. It went on to earn $475 million at the worldwide box office and received an Oscar nomination for its costume design.

"Wonka" has some big shoes to fill, given its predecessors' fan-favorite status. Thankfully, Chalamet believes that audiences will appreciate the upcoming film's bright-eyed spark.