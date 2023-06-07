Blue Beetle: Report Suggests Xolo Maridueña Could Have A Bright Future In The DCU

On the DC film front at the time of publication, all eyes are on director Andy Muschietti's long-awaited feature "The Flash." The film led by Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, and Michael Keaton is rapidly approaching its June 16 release date, though it's not the only DC offering due out in the very near future. "Blue Beetle" from director Angel Manuel Soto is also getting closer and closer to its silver screen debut, and when it does finally arrive, you won't want to miss it for more reasons than one.

Not only does "Blue Beetle" promise plenty of action and a nice blend of comedy and drama, but it also hosts the big-screen introduction of Jaime "Blue Beetle" Reyes (Xolo Maridueña). According to The Hollywood Reporter, as DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran welcome moviegoers and TV watchers alike into the revamped DC Universe, Maridueña's Reyes could be in for a very bright future. One of the big reasons for this could tie to Gunn and Safran's plans for a series dedicated to the time-traveling hero Booster Gold — Blue Beetle's comic book BFF.

Of course, THR notes that Beetle's presence on the Booster Gold-centric show and his overall inclusion in the DCU hinges on the success of his first live-action solo film. Although, given the potential of a cinematic Blue Beetle-Booster Gold team-up, Gunn and Safran would be wise to keep the character and the talented actor behind him around for the long haul.