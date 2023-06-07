Blue Beetle: Report Suggests Xolo Maridueña Could Have A Bright Future In The DCU
On the DC film front at the time of publication, all eyes are on director Andy Muschietti's long-awaited feature "The Flash." The film led by Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, and Michael Keaton is rapidly approaching its June 16 release date, though it's not the only DC offering due out in the very near future. "Blue Beetle" from director Angel Manuel Soto is also getting closer and closer to its silver screen debut, and when it does finally arrive, you won't want to miss it for more reasons than one.
Not only does "Blue Beetle" promise plenty of action and a nice blend of comedy and drama, but it also hosts the big-screen introduction of Jaime "Blue Beetle" Reyes (Xolo Maridueña). According to The Hollywood Reporter, as DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran welcome moviegoers and TV watchers alike into the revamped DC Universe, Maridueña's Reyes could be in for a very bright future. One of the big reasons for this could tie to Gunn and Safran's plans for a series dedicated to the time-traveling hero Booster Gold — Blue Beetle's comic book BFF.
Of course, THR notes that Beetle's presence on the Booster Gold-centric show and his overall inclusion in the DCU hinges on the success of his first live-action solo film. Although, given the potential of a cinematic Blue Beetle-Booster Gold team-up, Gunn and Safran would be wise to keep the character and the talented actor behind him around for the long haul.
Blue Beetle and Booster Gold could be highlights of the DCU
On the pages of DC Comics, Booster Gold and Blue Beetle have a long history, though the Blue Beetle in question is not Jaime Reyes. Ted Kord struck up a friendship with Booster first, with the two forming one of the most popular pairings in the entirety of the DC Universe. While Booster has met Reyes before, and they're on friendly terms, the two of them haven't grown nearly as chummy as Booster and Kord did throughout their adventures. Should "Blue Beetle" prove a success, the DCU could make up for the two heroes' lacking comic book friendship and make them highlights of the franchise.
As seen in promotional material for "Blue Beetle," Kord Industries will feature in the story in some capacity. While we don't see Ted himself, the existence of his family's company indicates that he does or did exist in this continuity. Assuming he has died or disappeared, Reyes taking on the mantle of Blue Beetle could prompt Booster Gold to seek him out, thus setting the stage for them to become friends and embark on all kinds of adventures. Or, perhaps this version of Booster never meets Kord, setting up Reyes to be Kord's stand-in for this hypothetical live-action take on the Blue Beetle-Booster Gold partnership.
Regardless of how it's pulled off, seeing Blue Beetle and Booster Gold join forces at the movies would be something special for longtime DC Comics readers. Hopefully, it will finally happen in the wake of the Xolo Maridueña-led "Blue Beetle," which premieres on August 18.