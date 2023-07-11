Blue Beetle: New Trailer Sees Family Love And Military Secrets Collide For Superhero Thrills
The majority of the recent live-action DC film offerings have provided moviegoers with more of the same. "The Flash" will see two Barry Allens (Ezra Miller) team up, within a brief period, Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton have all donned the Batman cowl, and 2023 opened with another Shazam (Zachary Levi) adventure and will conclude with another Aquaman (Jason Momoa) one. Sure, "Black Adam" broke up the monotony a bit, but it more or less came and went. Meanwhile, there's "Blue Beetle," which seeks to rejuvenate the DC film slate with the titular hero's theatrical debut.
Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) lives a pretty average life, going to school and trying to make sense of his impending adulthood. However, his whole world is turned on its head when he comes into possession of a mysterious piece of technology known as the Scarab. When it bonds to his body, it forms a sleek set of gray and blue armor full of gadgets and abilities, thus turning him into the hero known as the Blue Beetle. That's certainly an exciting premise, and based on the film's first action-packed trailer, it looks like the basis for a highly entertaining superhero flick.
Following that one up, a second trailer for "Blue Beetle" has officially arrived online.
Blue Beetle looks like an electric moviegoing experience
Much like the inaugural "Blue Beetle" teaser, the second one doesn't disappoint in any respect. It has action, breathtaking visuals, and only offers up just a few narrative tidbits to leave fans wanting more. Not to mention, it puts Jaime Reyes' family life on full display as well, which makes for a fun dynamic. The Scarab bonds with him right in front of them, removing any hope of anonymity. He seems to be trying to figure out the secrets of it just the same as them while deciding if he wants to be rid of it or embrace the superhero qualities it grants him.
All in all, "Blue Beetle" looks like a fun, energetic moviegoing experience, which is surprising considering it wasn't planned to make it to cinemas. Once the ball finally got rolling on the feature, the powers that be envisioned it becoming a streaming exclusive for HBO Max — now known simply as Max — alongside various other DC-based offerings. However, when they changed their minds, instead of ending up canned like the Leslie Grace-led "Batgirl," the Angel Manuel Soto-directed movie was reworked to be a theatrical release instead.
"Blue Beetle" swoops into theaters on August 18.