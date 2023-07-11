Mission: Impossible Improbably Revived A '60s Show - Teaching Franchises A Vital Lesson

"Mission: Impossible" continues to be a shining example of how a franchise can be revived and tailored for modern times.

By no means are Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible" films bastions of originality — we're on our seventh one now, itself just the "Part One" of a much larger story. Still, despite existing in the franchise vacuum, Cruise's action spectacles continue to soar to new heights, with marketing emphasizing the actor's latest death-defying stunts. Couple that with A-listers eager to leave their mark on the franchise, and "Mission: Impossible" is effectively one of Hollywood's most bold and interesting movie series. Furthermore, in a cinematic sea landfill dominated by legacy sequels and rotting revivals, "Mission: Impossible" — with its smörgåsbord of gunfights, death-defying stunts, and chase sequences – is the gold standard of how to bring back an old franchise. Because while it's now easy to forget, the first "Mission: Impossible" film was absolutely not an original property concocted by Cruise and Paramount execs during an after-hours, caffeine-fueled pitch meeting in the mid-1990s.

In fact, these films are a revival of a slick spy series that dominated on CBS in the 1960s, famous for its star-studded ensemble cast, and use of inventive gadgets. The series, also titled "Mission: Impossible," followed a group of spies from the Impossible Mission Force who are given carte blanche to bring down nefarious forces operating against U.S. interests. Now, if that sounds similar to Cruise's epics, then you're not mistaken. However, dig a little deeper and you'll notice how both properties are drastically different takes on the same premise.

While Hollywood struggles to cash in on nostalgia, "Mission: Impossible" proves that the right move is to let go of the past, instead of holding it tight.