Mission: Impossible 7 - Who Is 'The Entity'? Dead Reckoning's Evil A.I. Explained

Contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"

Over the course of the first six "Mission: Impossible" movies, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) has battled terrorists, rogue agents, and numerous other villains. But he's never faced anything quite like his new foe in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning: Part One." In the franchise's seventh installment, Ethan and his renegade IMF crew face off against the Entity, a malicious AI with shadowy plans of world domination. The digital demon is a brilliant, cunning, and sadistic enemy, and though Ethan ends the movie one step ahead of it, the Entity is far from defeated.

What exactly is the Entity? As explained in the movie, it's not just one AI, but a network of them. At one point, it's described as having multiple personalities, all working as one. The Entity was created to be a much simpler AI, but after being left to its own devices, it evolved, went "mad," and set its sights — for reasons yet unknown — on taking over our world.

The Entity may have no physical form, but its powers are still frightening. Its main weapon is information control. Throughout the film, we see the AI impersonate different characters over voice calls, erase people's faces from security camera footage, and infiltrate basically every advanced database in the world, demonstrating its incredible prowess. Still, the Entity has yet to make its big move, leaving much of its mission and motivation still shrouded in mystery.