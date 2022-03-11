Deadpool 3 Just Landed A Big Name Director

It's been four long years since Ryan Reynolds last put on the red-and-black Deadpool suit to deliver the raunchy superhero comedy "Deadpool 2," but we are finally seeing some movement toward a third movie in the series. Over the past several years, as Disney finished its acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the "House of Mouse" became the owners of the Deadpool character. Consequently, some were initially concerned that a third movie would never be made, or that if it were, it would be watered down without the R-rating that gave the first pair of "Deadpool" movies the ability to be comically obscene with few limits. Disney is well-known for enforcing a kid-friendly policy on its biggest blockbusters, and many fans feared the wisecracking vigilante would be robbed of his foul mouth. Reynolds himself has recently shared those concerns publicly, although Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors in 2019 that "Deadpool" movies would remain R-rated (via Variety).

Nevertheless, "Deadpool 3" is moving forward after being stalled by Disney's Fox purchase and presumably by the past two years of a worldwide pandemic that threw the entertainment industry into an endless spiral of uncertainty. Whatever form the finished product takes, we now know crucial information about "Deadpool 3" with the addition of writers and a big-name director finally revealed.